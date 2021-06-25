Quest for Gold – Episode 60: USA Volleyball’s Thomas Jaeschke won bronze in Rio; ‘These games will be different’

Thomas Jaeschke of the United States spikes the ball against Marko Podrascanin of Serbia during the match between Serbia and the United States at Arena da Baixada Stadium during day two of the FIVB World League 2017 – Group 1 Final, on July 05, 2017 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for FIVB)

This week on Quest for Gold…

Olympic rosters are being filled on team sports.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovsky has selected his 18-woman roster for Japan. There are a lot of familiar names.

We’ll know by next week who will be heading to Tokyo in gymnastics.

Japan has announced capacity limits.

The pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise for USA Volleyball’s Thomas Jaeschke (Wheaton, IL). He’s been named to his second Olympic roster. He won bronze in 2016. We talk about the pandemic year, mentally preparing for Japan, and the future of professional volleyball in the U.S.

