Quest for Gold – Episode 59: Rhythmic Gymnast Laura Zeng preps for second and final Olympics; first semester of college coming this fall

United States’ Laura Zeng practices her routine for the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

The IOC is out with its new 70-page “Playbook” for athletes. Check it out here: https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/games/tokyo-2020-playbooks/

The U.S. Women’s Rugby and Men’s Volleyball teams have been announced.

The U.S. Swimming trials are wrapping up, the Track and Field Trials are kicking off.

Some decisions are being made on the Olympics by world famous tennis stars.

And in this week’s athlete spotlight we talk with U.S. Rhythmic Gymnast Laura Zeng (Libertyville, IL) on prepping for a very different Olympics than she experienced in 2016.

