Quest for Gold- Episode 58: USA Baseball Manager Mike Scioscia on competing in Tokyo: ‘You can’t stub your toe in these games’

United States manager Mike Scioscia takes a team photo on a cell phone after defeating Venezuela 4-2 during the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier Super Round at Clover Park on June 05, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The United States have qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

This week on Quest for Gold…

There’s a new lead city to host the 2032 games.

USA Basketball has a new partner, and a training camp site.

MLB broadcaster Jason Benetti just picked up a second summer job.

And this week we talk USA Baseball with manager Mike Scioscia.  He lead Team USA through an undefeated qualifying tournament, but the stakes only get higher in Japan.  We talk about building his roster, the goals he’s set, and the overall state of baseball.  WGN Radio’s Joe Brand joins us for the interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

