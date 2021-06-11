Quest for Gold- Episode 58: USA Baseball Manager Mike Scioscia on competing in Tokyo: ‘You can’t stub your toe in these games’

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents asked a judge Friday to require the pipeline company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide detailed monthly status reports while the federal government conducts an extensive environmental review of the project.

The request comes after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled in May that the pipeline, which carries oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois, may continue operating while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts the review known as an environmental impact statement.