Quest for Gold – Episode 57: U.S. Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas is still ‘fidgeting’ with her Olympic routine; found new ‘gorgeous’ music during quarantine

Evita Griskenas of the United States competes in the clubs of the individual all around and qualification rhythmic gymnastics on Day 8 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games at Villa El Salvador Sports Center on August 03, 2019 in Lima, Peru. Griskenas won the gold medal. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

For the first time ever a USA Basketball team does NOT qualify for the Olympics.

USA Baseball must keep winning.

The U.S. Olympic Swimming trials get underway in Omaha.

10,000 Japanese volunteers have backed out of the Olympic games.

And in this week’s athlete spotlight we reconnect with Evita Griskenas. The rhythmic gymnast had to improvise a bit during the pandemic, but she’s back to international competitions, and hoping to lock down one of two US bids to the summer games later this month.

