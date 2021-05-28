Quest for Gold – Episode 56: USA Softball’s Cat Osterman admits ‘a little bit of unfinished business’; never wavered on competing in postponed games

Softball player Cat Osterman poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 22, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

The IOC is banking on 70% vaccination of athletes prior to the games.

The U.S. is telling people NOT to travel to Japan…for now.

One Japanese newspaper wants the country to call off the games.

This is a big week for qualifying. in baseball, 3×3 basketball, and swimming.

And in our athlete spotlight we chat with Cat Osterman of USA Softball. This will be her third Olympics for Team USA. She’s got some unfinished business to take care of as she guides a new generation of American young softball players.