Quest for Gold – Episode 55: Triple jumper Tori Franklin talks mental health, athlete protests, and prepping for Tokyo 2020

Tori Franklin reacts after winning the Women’s Triple Jump during the 2020 Toyota USATF Indoor Championships at Albuquerque Convention Center on February 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

Some familiar names are back on the gymnastics mat for the first time in years.

USA Baseball prepares to name a roster ahead of qualification.

An Olympic and social justice legend dies.

In our athlete spotlight this week we talk with triple jumper Tori Franklin (Chicago, IL).  Tori has her eyes set on Tokyo, but the pandemic and civil unrest over the last year has given her an opportunity to focus on her mental health and think about her future off the track.  She’s ready to share her experiences with the world.

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

