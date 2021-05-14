Quest for Gold – Episode 54: USA Volleyball’s Jeff Jendryk is in a ‘Live or Die’ situation to make Olympic roster

This week on Quest for Gold:
More rumors and doubts about the safety of the upcoming games.
The U.S. might have a new Japan ambassador before the opening ceremonies
DK Metcalf put on a show last weekend but probably isn’t Tokyo bound.
And in our athlete spotlight we talk with Jeff Jendryk (Wheaton, IL). He’s hoping to make his first ever Olympic games for the high-profile USA men’s volleyball team, but first he’s battling to make the team’s 12-man roster for Tokyo.
Listen here:
Listen to the interviews with Triathlete Kevin McDowell here: