Quest for Gold – Episode 54: USA Volleyball’s Jeff Jendryk is in a ‘Live or Die’ situation to make Olympic roster

Jeffrey Jendryk of the United States flies to the ball during the bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at Arena da Baixada Stadium during day five of the FIVB World League 2017 – Group 1 Final, on July 08, 2017 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for FIVB)

This week on Quest for Gold:

More rumors and doubts about the safety of the upcoming games.

The U.S. might have a new Japan ambassador before the opening ceremonies

DK Metcalf put on a show last weekend but probably isn’t Tokyo bound.

And in our athlete spotlight we talk with Jeff Jendryk (Wheaton, IL). He’s hoping to make his first ever Olympic games for the high-profile USA men’s volleyball team, but first he’s battling to make the team’s 12-man roster for Tokyo.

