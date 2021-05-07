Quest for Gold – Episode 53: Beach Volleyball’s April Ross talks about losing her mother from breast cancer, prepping for Japan, where she hangs her Olympic medals

Quest for Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

April Ross of the United States dives for the ball during the Women’s Beach Volleyball preliminary round Pool C match against Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Nicole Laird of Australia on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold: 

Japan needs nurses and medical professionals for the games.

USA Baseball has a qualification schedule, but still no roster.

Zach LaVine is back on the NBA court after testing positive for COVID-19.  He’s hoping to make Team USA this summer.

And in this week’s athlete spotlight, we talk to two-time Olympic Beach Volleyball medalist April Ross.  She and teammate Alix Klinesman have already qualified for Tokyo.  April’s hoping to win her first Olympic gold.  Her career has been inspired by her mother, who died of breast cancer when she was 19.

Listen here:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

Olympic News

More Olympic News

Quest for Gold

More Quest for Gold

Popular