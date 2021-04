Gold medalist Ryan Murphy of the United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 200m Backstroke Final on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

The USWNT gets a tough draw in Tokyo.

An arrest has been made after an Olympic hopeful was harassed.

Team USA weighs in on the Chauvin trial.

The IOC weighs in on athlete protests.

And we talk with three-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Murphy about what the last year has been like for his training, his goals for Tokyo, and battling migraine headaches.

