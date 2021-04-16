Quest for Gold – Episode 50: Nassar ‘Sister Survivor’ Trinea Gonczar opens up about John Geddert’s suicide, frustration with USA Gymnastics

Trinea Gonczar attends the Premiere Of “At The Heart Of Gold: Inside the USA Olympics Scandal” Produced By Sidewinder Films/Foundation For Global Sports Development, at Beauty & Essex on April 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Foundation for Global Sports Development)

In this week’s Quest for Gold…

Another Japanese leader plants a seed of doubt about the Summer Games

The USWNT keeps its unbeaten streak alive.

More members of Team USA qualify for Tokyo.

And we talk with “Sister Survivor” Trinea Gonczar about growing up training under former USA Gymnastics coach John Geddert and convicted abuser Dr. Larry Nassar. She shares her thoughts on the state of USA Gymnastics as we head into the Summer Games. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Click Here for more information on Avalon Healing Center: https://avalonhealing.org/

Click Here for more information on Safe Sport: https://uscenterforsafesport.org/report-a-concern/