Quest for Gold – Episode 48: Marathoner Jake Riley talks about making the 2020 Olympic team, life in Boulder after the mass shooting

Jacob Riley reacts after finishing in second place during the Men’s U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

The torch relay won’t go through Osaka, Japan due because of COVID-19.

Another disappointment for US Men’s Soccer.

USA Hockey has a new GM.

As Olympic trials get underway in Texas, wrestler Robby Smith could use your help following the birth of his son.

And we talk with Olympic marathoner Jake Riley as he prepares for Tokyo. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a mass shooting in his home community. He’s trying to help heal Boulder, Colorado.

Listen to the podcast here:

Help out Wrestler Robby Smith: https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-cooper-needs-our-help

Run for Boulder: https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Boulder/BoulderStrong5KReliefRun

Listen to Episode 43 with wrestler Robby Smith: https://wgnradio.com/quest-for-gold/quest-for-gold-episode-43-olympic-wrestler-robby-smith-hasnt-retired-but-admits-life-flipped-upside-down-during-pandemic/