USA’s Lauren Doyle scores a try in the women’s rugby sevens match between Colombia and USA during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 6, 2016. (PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

The Olympic Torch is on the move in Japan.

It’s official, no international fans at the Summer Games.

It’s a huge weekend for the USMNT in its Olympic bid.

Megan Rapinoe was at the White House this week.

And in our athlete spotlight we chat with USA Rugby star, and 2016 Olympian, Lauren Doyle about how she got into the sport, and her big plans for 2021. Listen here…