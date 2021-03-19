Quest for Gold – Episode 46: USA Volleyball’s Lauren Carlini talks about testing positive for COVID-19…FOR 6 WEEKS!

Quest for Gold

Wisconsin’s Lauren Carlini sets the ball against Texas during an NCAA women’s volleyball tournament semifinal Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

The U-23 US Men’s Soccer team looks to qualify a bid for Tokyo at Concacaf.

April Ross and Alix Klineman grab some big points as they look to qualify a bid for Beach Volleyball.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney weighs in on calls for the U.S. to boycott the upcoming winter games in China.

And we talk with USA Volleyball Women’s National Team setter Lauren Carlini (Aurora, IL).  She’s had quite an experience during the pandemic, including getting COVID-19 herself.  Hear her story…

Listen to Lauren Carlini’s first Quest for Gold interview here.

Popular