Quest for Gold – Episode 45: Water polo player Matt Farmer: ‘I think it helped us with the year delay’

This week on Quest for Gold…

IOC leadership remains in place.

The USOPC talks about the “elephants in the room” heading into the 2021 and 2022 games.

USA Men’s Basketball has named pool of 57 finalists. There are some familiar names, and some new ones on there.

You can now vote for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics Logo here: https://www.milanocortina2026.org/en/

And we speak with U.S. Water Polo player Matt Farmer. The Illinois native is currently playing professionally in Greece, but he has his eye on making the U.S. Olympic roster and helping elevate the sport.