Quest for Gold – Episode 45: Water polo player Matt Farmer: ‘I think it helped us with the year delay’

Matt Farmer, USA Water Polo (WGN Radio image)

This week on Quest for Gold…

IOC leadership remains in place.

The USOPC talks about the “elephants in the room” heading into the 2021 and 2022 games.

USA Men’s Basketball has named pool of 57 finalists.  There are some familiar names, and some new ones on there.

You can now vote for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics Logo here: https://www.milanocortina2026.org/en/

And we speak with U.S. Water Polo player Matt Farmer.  The Illinois native is currently playing professionally in Greece, but he has his eye on making the U.S. Olympic roster and helping elevate the sport.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

