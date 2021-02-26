Quest for Gold – Episode 43: Olympic wrestler Robby Smith hasn’t retired, but admits life ‘flipped upside down’ during pandemic

Robby Smith celebrates after defeating Adam Coon in the the Greco-Roman 130kg championship match on day 2 of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 10, 2016 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s ‘Fierce Five’ gold medal gymnastics team commits suicide after being indicted on 24 counts of trafficking and abuse related to the Dr. Larry Nassar investigation.

Tiger Woods’ Olympic dreams may have come to a halt.

Lolo Jones calls out MTV over her exit on ‘The Challenge.’

Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe tally goals as the USWNT grabs another ‘SheBelieves’ Cup.

And we talk with 2016 U.S. Greco Roman Olympic wrestler Robby Smith, who was on track to return to the games in 2020, until the pandemic threw a wrench into his plans.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

