Victor Montalvo from the US performs on the stage of the men’s breakdance final at the World Urban Games in Budapest, Hungary on September 14, 2019. – The World Urban Games (WUG) is a three-day multi-sport event featuring competition and showcase sports of the best street-athletes of the World, alongside a cultural festival here. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

Trouble in Tokyo. More leadership issues, and less support for the games.

A U.S. gold medal swimmer is in the hot water over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A gymnastics legend has died.

And we talk with Victor Montalvo of the Red Bull BC One All Stars. This competitive break dancer now has the 2024 Summer Games circled on his calendar and is “coming for that gold.”

