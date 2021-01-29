Quest for Gold – Episode 39: Triathlete Kevin McDowell believes the Summer Games delay works to his advantage

Kevin McDowell of the US competes during the men’s race of the 2019 Tokyo ITU World Triathlon Olympic Qualification event, a test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo on August 16, 2019. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

This week on Quest for Gold:

IOC President Thomas Bach hopes to put aside rumors that the 2021 Games in Tokyo will be delayed, moved, or even cancelled, saying such reports “hurt athletes.”

Meanwhile the USOPC says they expect the games to go forward with a “different look and different feel”.

And this week we talk with triathlete Kevin McDowell (Geneva, Ill), who believes he is at the peak of his career. Delaying the summer games a year, may have actually been beneficial to his Quest for Gold.

Listen to Kevin’s Quest for Gold interview from 2019.