Quest for Gold – Episode 38: Djordje Mihailovic says making the Olympics is a ‘major priority for U.S. Soccer’

Quest for Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

United States midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (14) dribbles the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Jamaica, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Summer Games in Tokyo are on…at least that’s what Olympic officials are saying.

Competitions are restarting, as athletes keep their eyes on qualifying.

Swimmers are back in the pool grabbing hardware.

The USWNT is back on the field.

U.S. Figure Skating stars come out to shine at the National Championships.

And we talk with young soccer standout Djordje Mihailovic (Lemont, IL) on his goal to qualify the U-23 men’s team for Japan.

Click here to listen to Episode 13 with Figure Skater Bradie Tennell.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

Olympic News

More Olympic News

Quest for Gold

More Quest for Gold

Popular