Quest for Gold – Episode 38: Djordje Mihailovic says making the Olympics is a ‘major priority for U.S. Soccer’

United States midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (14) dribbles the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Jamaica, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Summer Games in Tokyo are on…at least that’s what Olympic officials are saying.

Competitions are restarting, as athletes keep their eyes on qualifying.

Swimmers are back in the pool grabbing hardware.

The USWNT is back on the field.

U.S. Figure Skating stars come out to shine at the National Championships.

And we talk with young soccer standout Djordje Mihailovic (Lemont, IL) on his goal to qualify the U-23 men’s team for Japan.

