Quest For Gold – Episode 37: Gymnast Grant Breckenridge searched across the country to find a place to train during the pandemic

Grant Breckenridge of The United States competes in the men’s gymnastics Qualification Subdivision 2 at Villa El Salvador Sports Center on Day 2 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 28, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

A former Olympian is among those charged with storming the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Figure Skating reaches a $1.4 million settlement over alleged sexual abuse.

BMX rider Hannah Roberts ushered in 2021 by saying ‘I do.’

And we speak with men’s gymnast Grant Breckenridge of Libertyville, Illinois who discusses what the pandemic has meant for his training, and the state of men’s gymnastics across the country.

Click here to listen to Quest for Gold Episode 33 with Hannah Roberts.