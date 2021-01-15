Quest For Gold – Episode 37: Gymnast Grant Breckenridge searched across the country to find a place to train during the pandemic

Quest for Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grant Breckenridge of The United States competes in the men’s gymnastics Qualification Subdivision 2 at Villa El Salvador Sports Center on Day 2 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 28, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

A former Olympian is among those charged with storming the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Figure Skating reaches a $1.4 million settlement over alleged sexual abuse.

BMX rider Hannah Roberts ushered in 2021 by saying ‘I do.’

And we speak with men’s gymnast Grant Breckenridge of Libertyville, Illinois who discusses what the pandemic has meant for his training, and the state of men’s gymnastics across the country.

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

