Pitcher Monica Abbott poses for a photo during media day at the USA Softball Women’s Olympic Team Selection Trials Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Quest for Gold is back!

Less than 200 days until the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo and there are still a lot of questions. Who will qualify? Will there be fans? Will the Games be safe?

Japan has seen a recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

One USWNT star announces she has COVID-19.

And we speak again with USA Softball pitcher Monica Abbott, who admits when they pushed the games back a year she ‘took a pause’ before deciding to play.

