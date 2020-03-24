Listen Now
Quest for Gold – Episode 35: Tokyo Games Suspended: Olympic hopefuls Dave Wieczorek, Nefeli Papadakis, Joe Rau weigh in

The gold medal is displayed after the Tokyo 2020 medal design unveiling ceremony during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games “One Year To Go” ceremony at Tokyo International Forum on July 24, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

The Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  It’s unclear when they will be played, but organizers say it will happen by the summer of 2021 at the latest.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with USA Volleyball player Dave Wieczorek (Chicago), Judoka Nefeli Papadakis (Gurnee), and Greco Roman Wrestler Joe Rau (Chicago) about the decision, what it means for them, and how they’ve been dealing with the current “stay at home” orders.

We’ll return Quest for Gold when we hear more about future plans for the Tokyo Games.  

Feel free to go back and listen to our dozens of interviews with Olympic hopefuls, reporters, broadcasters and others.   Thanks for listening!

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

