Olivia Smoliga reacts after the women’s 50 meter freestyle final during day three of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Collegiate School Aquatics Center on April 12, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

The IOC and USPOC are telling athletes and fans to assume the games will go on as planned despite concerns over the spread of Coronavirus.

Athletes are stuck at home, unable to train. Events are being canceled. Travel is being banned. 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Olivia Smoliga is among those anxiously waiting for news on what COVID-19 will mean for her quest for a second Olympics. However USA Swimming thinks it might be time to pull the plug on Tokyo plans.