Quest For Gold – Episode 33: BMX Freestyler Hannah Roberts on qualifying for Tokyo 2020: ‘I didn’t think I had a chance, but it’s been a journey’

On this weeks Quest For Gold:
Coronavirus continues to leave questions about he future of the games. President Trump weighs in.
We talk with Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas,
who had a competition cancelled, and had to leave Portugal ahead of the travel
ban.
The U.S. Women’s Soccer team pursues its $66 million lawsuit against U.S. Soccer over equal pay.
And we talk with Hannah Roberts, an 18-year-old who grew up along the Michigan-Indiana border, and turned her love for BMX biking at a park into the first U.S. Olympic bid for BMX freestyle.