Quest For Gold – Episode 33: BMX Freestyler Hannah Roberts on qualifying for Tokyo 2020: ‘I didn’t think I had a chance, but it’s been a journey’

Hannah Roberts of the United States competes in the Cycling BMX Women’s Freestyle on Day 16 of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 11, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

On this weeks Quest For Gold:

Coronavirus continues to leave questions about he future of the games. President Trump weighs in.

We talk with Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas, who had a competition cancelled, and had to leave Portugal ahead of the travel ban.



The U.S. Women’s Soccer team pursues its $66 million lawsuit against U.S. Soccer over equal pay.

And we talk with Hannah Roberts, an 18-year-old who grew up along the Michigan-Indiana border, and turned her love for BMX biking at a park into the first U.S. Olympic bid for BMX freestyle.