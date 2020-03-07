Quest For Gold – Episode 32: Diamond DeShields: ‘The rest of the world is catching up. We have to bring our 'A' game.’

Diamond DeShields of the Chicago Sky reacts after accepting the trophy for winning the Skills Challenge of the WNBA All-Star Friday Night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This week on Quest for Gold:

We get an update on construction ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.

The IOC says the Summer Games are full steam ahead, despite Coronavirus worries.

Softball pitcher Monica Abbott can send you a birthday greeting!

Simone Biles weighs in on the toll of the USA Gymnastics settlement over the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal.

And our athlete spotlight we talk with Chicago Sky standout Diamond DeShields as she tries to make Team USA for 5×5 women’s basketball. Her dad and brother are professional baseball players, but she’s hoping to walk in her mother’s shoes.

