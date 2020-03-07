Breaking News
NCAA cancels winter and spring championships, including Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, over coronavirus fears.
Listen Now
Roe Conn

Quest For Gold – Episode 32: Diamond DeShields: ‘The rest of the world is catching up. We have to bring our 'A' game.’

Quest for Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Diamond DeShields of the Chicago Sky reacts after accepting the trophy for winning the Skills Challenge of the WNBA All-Star Friday Night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This week on Quest for Gold:

We get an update on construction ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.

The IOC says the Summer Games are full steam ahead, despite Coronavirus worries.

Softball pitcher Monica Abbott can send you a birthday greeting!

Simone Biles weighs in on the toll of the USA Gymnastics settlement over the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal.

And our athlete spotlight we talk with Chicago Sky standout Diamond DeShields as she tries to make Team USA for 5×5 women’s basketball.  Her dad and brother are professional baseball players, but she’s hoping to walk in her mother’s shoes.

Monica Abbott cameo: https://www.cameo.com/v/93LwsTwyy

Shawn Johnson East is raising money for Nashville tornado victims:

Share this story

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Olympic News

More Olympic News

Popular