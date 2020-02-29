Quest for Gold – Episode 31: Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson Talks Coronavirus, Making Team USA for 3×3

Center Stefanie Dolson #31 of the Chicago Sky looks for a pass during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

The talks continue about the impact COVID-19 could have on the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Athletes continue to move full steam ahead for qualifications.

A teenager from Michigan punches a bid for Tokyo in BMX Freestyle for the inaugural Olympic event.

And we speak with Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky. She is in the pool for USA Women’s Basketball, and has made the team for the upcoming 3×3 basketball qualifying event in India. We talk about that, and her time in China, and the Coronavirus outbreak.