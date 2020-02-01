Breaking News
Archdiocese of Chicago cancels Masses, closes schools due to coronavirus concerns
Quest for Gold – Episode 27: Will Coronavirus impact the 2020 Olympics?

Quest for Gold

A Japan Airlines worker (L) wears a face mask while working inside a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. LAX is currently screening some incoming international passengers for a new Coronavirus which has left at least 25 dead in China and spread to multiple countries including the U.S. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kobe Bryant is remembered by Coach K.

The USWNT is one step closer to qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo.

USA Gymnastics is filing for bankruptcy, and part of the deal includes millions for Dr. Larry Nassar survivors.

Will CBD will be allowed at the Olympics?

And we talk of the potential impact of Coronavirus on the Olympics.  How is Japan handling the outbreak? We talk with Rocky Swift, healthcare reporter for Reuters who is in Tokyo.

Relive Kobe Bryant’s performance in the 2008 Men’s Basketball gold medal game: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhpVE5Yfvhc

Reuters: Japan hopefully has time to build virus defenses before Olympics says professor: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-olympics-2020/japan-hopefully-has-time-to-build-virus-defenses-before-olympics-professor-idUSKBN1ZT11Z

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

Olympic News

More Olympic News

