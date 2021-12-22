Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 9: Bradie Tennell is working to overcome injury to reach second Olympics

On this week’s Quest for Gold:
The NHL pulls the plug on sending players to Beijing.
Team USA women’s hockey’s series with Canada cut short.
The US Speedskating Olympic teams have been announced.
And in our athlete spotlight we talk with American figure skater Bradie Tennell, who is recovering from an injury, as she eyes a second Olympic bid. A lot has changed since she rose to the ranks of elite Olympic figure skater in 2018. She explains what life has been like since, what she’s learned, and how she’s charting out her path to Beijing.
Listen here: