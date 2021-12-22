Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 9: Bradie Tennell is working to overcome injury to reach second Olympics

Bradie Tennell practices during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Orleans Arena on January 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The NHL pulls the plug on sending players to Beijing.

Team USA women’s hockey’s series with Canada cut short.

The US Speedskating Olympic teams have been announced.

And in our athlete spotlight we talk with American figure skater Bradie Tennell, who is recovering from an injury, as she eyes a second Olympic bid.  A lot has changed since she rose to the ranks of elite Olympic figure skater in 2018.  She explains what life has been like since, what she’s learned, and how she’s charting out her path to Beijing.

WGN's Ryan Burrow hosts "Quest For Gold," a weekly podcast on preparations for the Winter Games. He'll talk with athletes, coaches, reporters and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement. He'll also update on preparations, health protocols, new sports, and future games. (Click for more.)

