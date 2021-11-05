Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 3: Winter Olympic Bobsledding hopeful Lake Kwaza hates the cold

Quest for Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lake Quaza (Courtesy of USA Bobsled)

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

U.S. Men’s Figure Skater Nathan Chen gets back on track up North.

An Olympic speedskater is making headway in the world cup season.  

Horses will be out of future Olympic modern pentathlons.

The USOPC takes on racism and discrimination in sports.

And in this week’s Athlete Spotlight, we talk with Lake Kwaza, a 27-year-old Sycamore, Illinois native who went from a track star to an Olympic hopeful in bobsled.  She joined the Army to help her reach her dream.

Listen here: 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN's Ryan Burrow hosts "Quest For Gold," a weekly podcast on preparations for the Winter Games. He'll talk with athletes, coaches, reporters and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement. He'll also update on preparations, health protocols, new sports, and future games. (Click for more.)

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Olympic News

More Olympic News

Quest for Gold

More Quest for Gold