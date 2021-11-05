Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 3: Winter Olympic Bobsledding hopeful Lake Kwaza hates the cold

On this week’s Quest for Gold:
U.S. Men’s Figure Skater Nathan Chen gets back on track up North.
An Olympic speedskater is making headway in the world cup season.
Horses will be out of future Olympic modern pentathlons.
The USOPC takes on racism and discrimination in sports.
And in this week’s Athlete Spotlight, we talk with Lake Kwaza, a 27-year-old Sycamore, Illinois native who went from a track star to an Olympic hopeful in bobsled. She joined the Army to help her reach her dream.
Listen here: