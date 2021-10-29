Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 2: Olympic hockey legend Ryan Miller drops the pads, moves to the bench to help Team USA in China

The IOC has released its 2022 Playbooks ahead of the Winter Games in Beijing.
A new U.S. men’s figure skater has emerged as a possible medal contender.
A soccer legend says farewell.
The US Women’s hockey drought continues against Canada. Meanwhile there’s been a shake-up in leadership on the men’s side.
In this week’s athlete spotlight, we talk with two-time Olympic hockey player, turned assistant coach Ryan Miller about preparing for Beijing, and getting the next Olympic roster put together in a short period of time.
