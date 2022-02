United States’ Jesse Compher plays against Finland during a preliminary round women’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

This week on Quest for Gold:

The athletes have arrived in Beijing, though one high-profile American brought something she was hoping to avoid.

The Beijing snow is fake.

“The Cube” freezes over.

The Bidens plan to cheer on Team USA from afar.

And in the athlete spotlight of the season finale of Quest for Gold we talk with women’s hockey player Jesse Compher. Jesse is looking to inspire younger hockey players like her NHL-playing brother did for her.

Listen here: