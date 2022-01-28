Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 13 – Long Track Speed Skater Ethan Cepuran has visualized his race, but doesn’t know what to expect at first Olympics

This week on Quest for Gold:
The full Team USA 2022 Winter Olympic team is announced, with two late adds.
The athletes have already been processed, gotten their uniforms, and have taken the 15-hour flight from LAX to Beijing.
Now they wait for Opening Ceremonies.
In this week’s athlete spotlight we talk with 21-year-old long track speed skater Ethan Cepuran. He’s hoping to make the most out of what will be a very different first Olympic experience. The interview was conducted before leaving for Beijing.
Listen here: