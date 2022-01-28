Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 13 – Long Track Speed Skater Ethan Cepuran has visualized his race, but doesn’t know what to expect at first Olympics

Ethan Cepuran competes in the Men’s 5000 meter event during the U.S. Speedskating Long Track Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 05, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This week on Quest for Gold:

The full Team USA 2022 Winter Olympic team is announced, with two late adds.

The athletes have already been processed, gotten their uniforms, and have taken the 15-hour flight from LAX to Beijing.

Now they wait for Opening Ceremonies.

In this week’s athlete spotlight we talk with 21-year-old long track speed skater Ethan Cepuran. He’s hoping to make the most out of what will be a very different first Olympic experience. The interview was conducted before leaving for Beijing.

Listen here: