Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 12: U.S. Pairs Skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier land their Olympic bid despite COVID setback

Quest for Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the US perform during the pairs’ free skating programme event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

This week on Quest for Gold:

Two weeks out from the opening ceremonies and China says there will be no tickets sold.

Jamaica’s got a bobsled team…again

More Americans punch their tickets to Beijing. (Including ski jumper Casey Larson. Check out our interview with him by clicking here.

And in this week’s Athlete Spotlight we speak with pairs figure skating duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.  Arguably the best pairs team the U.S. has to offer had to hold their breath to be named to the 2022 team.  We talk about it here:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN's Ryan Burrow hosts "Quest For Gold," a weekly podcast on preparations for the Winter Games. He'll talk with athletes, coaches, reporters and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement. He'll also update on preparations, health protocols, new sports, and future games. (Click for more.)

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Popular

Olympic News

More Olympic News

Quest for Gold

More Quest for Gold