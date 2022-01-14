Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 11: Ski Jumper Casey Larson hopes a strong showing this weekend helps punch his second Olympic bid

Casey Larson of United States competes during the Qualification at the Four Hills Tournament Men Innsbruck at Bergisel-Stadion Olympiaschanze on January 03, 2022 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

This week on Quest for Gold:

The U.S. Men’s Hockey, Figure Skating, Long Track Speed Skating and Biathlon teams have been announced.

One figure skating duo qualified for Tokyo despite having to back out of the U.S. Championships due to COVID-19.

A speed skating powerhouse gives her bid away to a teammate.

China has shut down some cities due to Omicron.

And on this week’s Athlete Spotlight we talk Ski Jumping with 2018 Olympian, and 2022 Olympic hopeful Casey Larson. He’s got one more competition to wow the American team before the Olympic roster is set. His friend and fellow Illinois native Kevin Bickner has already qualified.

Listen here: