Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 10: Curler John Shuster talks about what he learned after 2018 gold

Quest for Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Shuster of the United States reacts after delivering a stone during Game 1 of the US Olympic Team Trials at Baxter Arena on November 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

An injury and a positive COVID test are keeping two prominent skaters off the ice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The U.S. Long Track Speedskating trials are underway in Milwaukee

IOC member Dick Pound floats the possibility of a cancellation

The Team USA Women’s hockey roster is announced.

And in this week’s athlete spotlight we talk with 2018 U.S. curling gold medalist John Shuster of Team Shuster.  He chats about expectations in 2022, how he leads the team, and what he learned from the gold medal run four years ago.

Listen here:

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

