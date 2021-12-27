Yasmina Blackburn convinced Mattel to produce a Muslim doll

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

SINGLE USE ONLY FOR **JOHN WILLIAMS SHOW** ON **12.23.21** DO NOT REUSE.

Chicago activist, writer and speaker Yasmina Blackburn’s daughter inspired her to petition for Muslim representation by Mattel, asking them to create a Muslim doll. She shares the story of her identity and her family’s experience in religious communities, as well as how other Muslim families responded to the doll.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular