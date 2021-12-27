Yasmina Blackburn convinced Mattel to produce a Muslim doll

Chicago activist, writer and speaker Yasmina Blackburn’s daughter inspired her to petition for Muslim representation by Mattel, asking them to create a Muslim doll. She shares the story of her identity and her family’s experience in religious communities, as well as how other Muslim families responded to the doll.
