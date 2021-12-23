Wintrust Business Lunch 12/23/21: Unemployment recovery becoming stable, holiday shopping scams, and companies backing out of CES 2022

Segment 1: Nick Lichtenberg, Deputy Editor of Economy at Insider.com, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for John Williams, in discussing the top ten non-fiction books about freedom and the latest unemployment recovery statistics.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer at CNET.com, talks to Jon Hansen, filling in for John Williams, about the latest holiday shopping scams and how to upload your vaccination card on your phone.

Segment 3: Ilyce Glink, columnist and WGN Radio host, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for John Williams, in discussing how Omicron is affecting the economy and give insights as to how the general public feels about dining in restaurants.

Segment 4: Amy Guth, WGN Radio Reporter, talks to Jon Hansen, filling in for John Williams, about popular vendors backing out of the Consumer Electronics Show.