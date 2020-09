Actor William Shatner during at the Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention at The Westin O’Hare, on Saturday, June 7, 2014 in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

On a day that has become known as “Star Trek Day” to mark the anniversary of the premiere of the original series, William Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk on that series joins John Landecker to talk about his time playing the commander of the Starship Enterprise and to promote his upcoming blues album titled The Blues, available October 2nd.