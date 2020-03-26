Will Mayor Lightfoot eventually shut down Chicago’s lakefront?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Jon Hansen to recap Mayor Lightfoot’s press conference where she scolded Chicagoans who have packed local parks, trails and the city’s lakefront despite the coronavirus crisis. Heather also talks about the deadline for filing state income tax returns being extended three months to July 15.
