Listen Now
WGN News at Ten

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Will Mayor Lightfoot eventually shut down Chicago’s lakefront?

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

People walk along lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21, 2020. – Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide Saturday as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe. More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown — including in the US’s three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — with more states expected to ramp up restrictions. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Heather CheroneChicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Jon Hansen to recap Mayor Lightfoot’s press conference where she scolded Chicagoans who have packed local parks, trails and the city’s lakefront despite the coronavirus crisis. Heather also talks about the deadline for filing state income tax returns being extended three months to July 15.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular