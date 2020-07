PHOTO: Music fans flood into Ravinia Park as the gate is opened for the Wednesday, July 21, 2004, performance in Highland Park, Ill. The Ravinia music festival, one of the longest-running traditions in American classical music, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WGN Radio’s Jim Turano talks to Nick Pullia, the Director of Communications at Ravinia Festival, about when we can expect music in the park again, what the 2021 lineup could look like and more.