WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 04: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks…
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 04: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks on the Proud Boys conspiracy trial on May 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, while member Dominic Pezzola was found guilty of other charges including obstructing a proceeding of Congress and destruction of government property for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 04: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks…
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 04: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks on the Proud Boys conspiracy trial on May 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, while member Dominic Pezzola was found guilty of other charges including obstructing a proceeding of Congress and destruction of government property for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Attorney Karen Conti joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to explain seditious conspiracy after members of the Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.