Congressman Mike Quigley joins Paul Lisnek, filling in for Lisa Dent, to talk about what exactly Congress can get done when the House loses its Democratic majority. Later Congressman Quigley addresses the mentions of potential investigations by the House as stated by potential House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Rep Mike Quigley: What can Congress get done with the loss of the House’s Democratic majority?
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
