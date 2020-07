Kirk Smalley, right, and his wife Laura Smalley, left, pose with singer Morgan Frazier, center, by a car sponsored by Stand For The Silent, an anti-bullying organization, before qualifying for the Nationwide series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Oct. 11, 2013. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman talks to listeners asking the question, “Was there ever a time you wanted to speak up but didn’t?” Or maybe was there ever a time where you were a bully and regret your actions? WGN listeners call in to share their stories including an inspirational call from a listener named Don.