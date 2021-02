CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 26: An aerial view from a drone shows Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, which, like all Major League Baseball (MLB) parks sits nearly empty on what was to be opening day on March 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox were scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals at the park today. MLB has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Realizing a childhood dream, celebrated sportscaster Len Kasper is making the move to the South Side to become the radio voice of the White Sox.

He joins Phil Manicki to talk about his love of baseball on the radio, his thoughts on the 2021 season, and what he hopes to bring to the booth at Guaranteed Rate Field.