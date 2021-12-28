Travel expert Peter Greenberg on the interconnectivity of airports

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

Friday’s 2 million travelers — 2,028,961, to be exact — indicate a slow climb toward pre-pandemic numbers, according to the TSA. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

The host of ‘Eye on Travel’, Peter Greenberg, joined Jon Hansen, in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest in travel news and provide tips for those who might be traveling soon, especially as we will begin to see more flights cancelled due to weather conditions. Peter talked about the interconnectivity of airports and how they affect each other, price drops in airfare in the first quarter of the year, and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular