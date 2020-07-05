Tour State Street with the Chicago Architecture Center

From their vantage point aboard an architectural tour boat, passengers can see the nearly-completed Trump International Hotel & Tower, left, the Wrigley Building, center, and the Tribune Tower, right, before they pass under the the double-deck, double-leaf bascule Michigan Avenue Bridge on Saturday, May 3, 2008. From soaring skyscrapers to basic bungalows, Chicago’s varied architecture has earned the city a reputation that attracts visitors to the city seeking examples of what famous designer Daniel Burnham called his “Paris on the prairie.” (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)