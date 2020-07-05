Tour State Street with the Chicago Architecture Center

Chicago Architecture Center docent Brian Kelly joins Andy Masur to talk about the latest tours from the CAC. The two focus in on the “CAC Live: Retail Revolution on State Street” and “Chicago Architecture: A Walk Through Time” tours.
