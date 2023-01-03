A New Year’s resolution everyone should think about is prioritizing one’s mental health and joining Jon Hansen (in for John Williams) to discuss ways to make this happen is Matt Quinn, the Director of Chicagoland Services for Rosecrance. Matt shares tips for recognizing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and how to seek help for other issues that can arise during the winter.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to Rosecrance.org for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.