Tips for Alzheimer’s caregivers navigating COVID-19 on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day celebrations for moms living with Alzheimer’s can be bittersweet and challenging for some families even under the best of circumstances, but the current COVID-19 crisis is adding new complexities that can feel overwhelming. Melissa Tucker, Director of Family Services for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, joins Rollye James to offer tips on how families can plan appropriately for both in-person or virtual celebrations. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call their free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.