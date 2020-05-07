Tips for Alzheimer’s caregivers navigating COVID-19 on Mother’s Day

The Greater Chicago Food Depository has partnered up with seven faith- and community-based organizations and the City of Chicago to deliver truckloads of food to several pop-up food pantries on Chicago’s South and West Sides. Greg Trotter, senior manager for public relations at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, joined Rollye James to tell us more about their new food distribution program.

The weekly distributions, which will be held outside to promote social distancing, will begin the week of May 4 and continue for the following five weeks. They’re open to the public but intended for people in need who live in or near these respective communities.