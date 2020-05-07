Listen Now
Tips for Alzheimer’s caregivers navigating COVID-19 on Mother’s Day

Tamara Rusoff-Hoen, right, talks with her mother, Louise Irving, at The Hebrew Home of Riverdale, in New York, Wednesday, March 25, 2015. The nursing home in the Bronx has started a pilot program in which relatives record video messages for patients of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The videos are played for them each morning to calm their agitation and reassure them about their surroundings and their routines. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Mother’s Day celebrations for moms living with Alzheimer’s can be bittersweet and challenging for some families even under the best of circumstances, but the current COVID-19 crisis is adding new complexities that can feel overwhelming. Melissa Tucker, Director of Family Services for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, joins Rollye James to offer tips on how families can plan appropriately for both in-person or virtual celebrations. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call their free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

