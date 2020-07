Holly Weis is the executive producer of The Cabaret Games, the virtual stage event. The virtual event is a contest of songs and video productions that will help you to cope with the strange times. Andy Masur, who is filling in for Dean Richards, talks with Weis about the event that kicks off on Sunday, July 5th. For more information, visit the Cabaret Games Facebook Page.

