Rollye James speaks with Lynn Sapp, the third-generation owner of Original Rainbow Cone. They talk about the history of the historic ice cream shop, how they have pivoted during this pandemic, their new ice cream truck, and much more. This weekend, the truck will be making a pit stop in Bolingbrook at 303 S. Weber Rd. on Friday from 4-10 p.m and on Saturday and Sunday from 2-10 p.m. Original Rainbow Cone in Beverly neighborhood is open for pickup, takeout and catering.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction