The Candyman is here and he is ready for 2021!

WGN TV’s Paul Lisnek is joined with the owner of Windy City Sweets in Lakeview, Chicago John “Candyman” Manchester. Listen is while Paul and John talk about how the pandemic has effected the shop in both “positive” and negative ways. John also talks about all of the unique and delicious creations they make in their shop year round and how every bite is even better than the last. Also, keep listening for a surprise guest who joins the conversation.

